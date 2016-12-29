Durham police make arrest in Christmas Eve murder

Durham Police have made an arrest in a Christmas Eve shooting that left a man dead.Late Wednesday evening, police announced they had arrested Hakeem Kyri Hubbard, 26, of Durham and charged him with murder.The shooting happened Saturday at an apartment complex in east Durham around 9:10 p.m. Saturday in the 2800 block of Rochelle Street.The victim, 22-year-old Usha Chatman, of Durham, was found in a vehicle.