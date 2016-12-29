NEWS

Durham police make arrest in Christmas Eve murder

Hakeem Hubbard

DURHAM, North Carolina (WTVD) --
Durham Police have made an arrest in a Christmas Eve shooting that left a man dead.

Late Wednesday evening, police announced they had arrested Hakeem Kyri Hubbard, 26, of Durham and charged him with murder.

The shooting happened Saturday at an apartment complex in east Durham around 9:10 p.m. Saturday in the 2800 block of Rochelle Street.

ORIGINAL STORY: MAN SHOT MULTIPLE TIMES, KILLED IN EAST DURHAM

The victim, 22-year-old Usha Chatman, of Durham, was found in a vehicle.

