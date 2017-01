Durham police responded to a shooting call on Iredell Street Monday afternoon.It happened in the 1000 block just before 1:15 p.m.Police said it was a domestic incident involving a man and his girlfriend. The suspect was arrested but the victim, a 28-year-old woman, fled the crime scene.Her condition in not known. Police did not say what led up to the shooting.Our crew said a dog was also shot at the scene. No word on the animal's condition.