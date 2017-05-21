DURHAM, North Carolina (WTVD) --Durham police are searching for a driver who is accused of a hit-and-run accident.
Officers were called to Hardee Street near Holloway Street just after 10 p.m. Sunday night.
Authorities said the suspect hit a pedestrian with their car and then fled the scene.
Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App
Police said at least one person has been injured; however, the extent of their injuries is unknown at this time.
An investigation is ongoing.
This is a developing story, check back for updates.
Report a Typo