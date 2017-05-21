NEWS

Durham police search for hit-and-run suspect, 1 injured

EMBED </>More Videos

Durham police are searching for a driver who is accused of a hit-and-run accident. (WTVD)

DURHAM, North Carolina (WTVD) --
Durham police are searching for a driver who is accused of a hit-and-run accident.

Officers were called to Hardee Street near Holloway Street just after 10 p.m. Sunday night.

Authorities said the suspect hit a pedestrian with their car and then fled the scene.

Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App

Police said at least one person has been injured; however, the extent of their injuries is unknown at this time.

An investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
newshit and rundurham policeDurham
(Copyright ©2017 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Guns, computers, game consoles stolen from Raleigh homes
Raleigh police searching for accused sex offender
College student charged with fatally stabbing student
Crash closes westbound lanes of I-440 in Raleigh
More News
Top Stories
Raleigh police searching for accused sex offender
Police: Child molester impregnated 10-year-old girl
Dangerous parasite could be in pools, water parks
College student charged with fatally stabbing student
Guns, computers, game consoles stolen from Raleigh homes
Dad killed after birthday candles start apartment fire
Crash closes westbound lanes of I-440 in Raleigh
Show More
Cloudy skies bring stray showers to central NC
Graduates walk out on Pence at Notre Dame commencement
Body found inside car at Southern Pines country club
Uber driver helps sexual assault victim get to police
Son gets shocked trying to save drowning father
More News
Top Video
What are the best diets for long-term success?
Guns, computers, game consoles stolen from Raleigh homes
Raleigh police searching for accused sex offender
Body found inside car at Southern Pines country club
More Video