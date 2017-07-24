Durham Police seek help finding missing 15-year-old

DURHAM, North Carolina (WTVD) --Durham police investigators are trying to find a missing teen who was last seen by his family almost two weeks ago.
Rhykem Jaimarkyle Green, 15, was last seen on Horton Road on July 11.
Rhykem is 6 feet 3 inches tall and approximately 170 pounds. He wears his hair in a box-style cut with short sides.
Anyone with information on Green's whereabouts is asked to contact Cpl. Laeng at (919) 560-4582, ext. 29247 or the Durham Police Department's main desk at (919) 560-4427.