Durham Police seek help to identify robbery suspect

Durham Police are looking for a suspect in a robbery.

DURHAM, North Carolina (WTVD) --
The Durham Police Department is seeking the public's help identifying a suspect who attempted to rob Tobacco 2 & Grocery at 1933 Holloway St. on February 10.

A man entered the business around 9:45 p.m. and pulled out a gun. He pointed the gun at an employee and demanded money.

The man fled without taking anything.

Anyone with information is asked to call Investigator A. Cristaldi at (919) 560-4440, ext. 29283 or CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200.

CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for information leading to arrests in felony cases and callers never have to identify themselves.

