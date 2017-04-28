Durham Police seek suspect in credit union robbery

Durham police are investigating a robbery that happened this morning at the State Employees' Credit Union at 3810 Ben Franklin Blvd.A man entered the SECU shortly before 10 a.m. and demanded money. No weapon was seen during the robbery.The man fled with an undisclosed amount of cash.The suspect was described as a black man in his 40s wearing a blue sweatshirt, blue jeans and a blue hat with a star on it.Anyone with information is asked to call Investigator C. Krieger at (919) 560-4582, ext. 29245 or CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200.CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for information leading to arrests in felony cases and callers never have to identify themselves.