NEWS

Durham Police seek two men wanted in Subway robbery

Jaquantay Bullock, left, and Malik Shackleford. (Durham Police Department)

DURHAM, North Carolina (WTVD) --
Durham Police Department investigators are seeking the public's help to find two men who have been charged in the armed robbery of a Subway restaurant in November 2016.

Police say Jaquantay Bullock and Malik Shackleford, along with a third suspect wore red bandannas over their faces and carried guns when they entered the Subway at 2120 Avondale Drive shortly before 11 p.m. on November 13.

The three men took cash and a phone from an employee. They are believed to have left in a Nissan Pathfinder that had been reported stolen in Alamance County.

Bullock, 21, and Shackleford, 18, are both charged with robbery with a dangerous weapon, felony conspiracy and possession of a stolen vehicle. The third person has not been identified.

Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call Investigator J. Walsh at (919) 560-4440, ext. 29248 or CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200.

CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for information leading to arrests in felony cases and callers never have to identify themselves.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
newssubwayarmed robberydurham policecrime stoppersDurham
(Copyright ©2017 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Missing Tenn. student found, former teacher arrested
2 Seattle officers shot while responding to robbery
Officer dead on Champs-Élysées in Paris after shooting, officials say
Officer dead on Champs-Élysées in Paris after shooting
Man who killed retired NFL star Will Smith gets 25 years
More News
Top Stories
Rare April tropical storm forms far from land
Officer dead on Champs-Élysées in Paris after shooting
Missing Tenn. student found, former teacher arrested
Former NC officer found dead on golf course
Man who killed retired NFL star Will Smith gets 25 years
Sheriff says NC man broke baby's legs and ribs
Gold Star father Khizr Khan speaks at Duke University
Show More
How April 20 became a pot day
Cousin on Hernandez's death: 'Something's not right'
Bear warning in western NC after tent shredded
Recognize this gal?
Nursing home owner spent Medicaid funds on strippers
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Chapel Hill home heavily damaged by fire
PHOTOS: Close call when SUV lands in pond near Vass
PHOTOS: All American Tattoo Convention 2017
PHOTOS: Boats burned in Kerr Lake marina fire
More Photos