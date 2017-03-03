  • BREAKING NEWS Watch Live: Death penalty phase of murder trial for Wake County man who killed in-laws, shot wife
Durham VA makes changes after troubling waiting room photos

Officials held a news conference Friday

DURHAM, North Carolina (WTVD) --
Officials at the Durham VA hospital said Friday changes have been made after troubling photos of the facility's waiting room were posted to Facebook.

The couple that posted the photos said they witnesses older vets being mistreated and ignored during lengthy waits for service. One photo showed a veteran in pain lying on the floor.

Director Deanne Seekins told reporters video from the waiting room has been reviewed and it has been determined that three things could have been done better.

They're going to add recliners to the waiting room. They'll provide juice and snacks, and they've developed a surge plan for particularly busy times.

The changes also came with an apology.

"I'm also committed to ensuring that if we have failures in performance that we address them properly and with the vet's well-being at the center of our decisions. I personally apologize for a breakdown in customer service this past weekend," offered Nurse Executive Dr. Greg Eagerton.

The investigation also turned up rude behavior by a nurse. We're told that person has been disciplined, but we haven't been told how.

