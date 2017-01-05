NEWS

EAGLE WATCH: 2nd egg not expected to hatch

Eagle Cam image courtesy Dick Pritchett Real Estate

FORT MYERS, Florida --
Thousands of people are keeping an eye on two nesting American bald eagles in Florida.

An eagle cam set up by Dick Pritchett Real Estate is currently streaming the nest of Harriet and her partner M15 in Fort Myers.

The eggs were laid on November 22nd and November 25th according to the Southwest Florida Eagle Cam's Twitter account @SWFLEagleCAM.

One eaglet has hatched and a second egg still has not cracked and is not expected to now.



The Southwest Florida Eagle Cam has seen millions of people tune in since it launched in 2012, when Harriet was with her previous mate, Ozzie.

They were together for more than 20 years, until Ozzie died in September of 2015 after getting into a fight with another male eagle, believed to be M15. Ozzie passed on two days later.

Though it is thought bald eagles mate for life, a new partner can be chosen if one dies or disappears.

After an incident involving a car a few months earlier, Ozzie was sent to an animal hospital for rehabilitation. During this time, several suitors reportedly made a run at Harriet, including M15, who became a regular. When Ozzie returned, numerous altercations occurred, eventually ending in his death.

Harriet bonded with M15 a month later.

The live stream can be seen below.
