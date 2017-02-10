  • BREAKING NEWS WATCH LIVE: President Donald Trump holds joint news conference with Japanese PM
NEWS

Elderly man shoots wife in butt over sex

EMBED </>More News Videos

The 76-year-old had been married 6 months, but they haven't consummated the marriage.

LEHIGH ACRES, Florida --
Six months ago, 76-year-old Donald Royce married his 62-year-old bride, but they haven't consummated the marriage.

After arguing about "sleeping arrangements", Royce said wanted to scare his wife by shooting the mattress.

He missed and ended up shooting her in the butt and hip.

The Brandenton Herald reports that Royce told Lee County sheriff's deputies, "I shot her and the gun is in my room," adding that he never meant to shoot her.

Royce was arrested Saturday and faces a second-degree felony charge of aggravated battery using a deadly weapon. He remains in jail on a $100,000 bond.

Royce's wife said that they had been together for six years and didn't think he was capable of doing something like this, saying the situation was a "nightmare."

As she recovered in Lee Memorial Hospital, she wanted to share that violence against women is not okay, and that a woman has a right to her own body, regardless of age or marriage status.
Related Topics:
newswoman shotdomestic violenceu.s. & worldFlorida
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Nonprofit honoring Chapel Hill murder victims opens
Child porn suspect: 'Not like I was murdering someone'
US Education Secretary Blocked by Protesters From Entering a Public School
Fire destroys Granville County home, family injured
More News
Top Stories
Police: Mom used children in door-to-door 'cookie scam'
Bill to end concealed-carry permits gains steam
Nonprofit honoring Chapel Hill murder victims opens
College Republicans sorry for Hitler-themed Valentine's
Fire destroys Granville County home, family injured
Wake County school bus has 'terrifying' brush with train
Duke beats UNC, 86-78, in another Tobacco Road thriller
Show More
Widow questions why fired officer hired as deputy
Fire burns at Durham warehouse, equipment damaged
Durham residents frustrated by abandoned chickens
Partisan struggle with Gov. Cooper back in court
Cool Friday, but warm this weekend!
More News
Top Video
Fire destroys Granville County home, family injured
Must-see video: Sasquatch spotted in snow storm!
Wish granted! Cancer patient attends Duke vs. UNC game
Fire burns at Durham warehouse, equipment damaged
More Video