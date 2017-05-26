NEWS

Emergency crews battle fire at Raleigh townhouse complex

EMBED

Firefighters put water on the blaze.

RALEIGH, North Carolina (WTVD) --
Emergency crews are battling a major fire at a Raleigh townhouse complex.

The fire is happening in the 9500 block of Prince George Lane, near Six Forks Road.

Multiple building units look to be heavily damaged. Crews are working to extinguish the flames.


An ABC11 crew is on scene gathering more details.

