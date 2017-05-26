Emergency crews battle fire at Raleigh townhouse complex

Just arriving at North Raleigh Fire. Heavy smoke pouring out of apartment complex and residents watching efforts from parking lot #ABC11 pic.twitter.com/NX7yggzbJy — Elaina Athans (@AthansABC11) May 26, 2017

Emergency crews are battling a major fire at a Raleigh townhouse complex.The fire is happening in the 9500 block of Prince George Lane, near Six Forks Road.Multiple building units look to be heavily damaged. Crews are working to extinguish the flames.An ABC11 crew is on scene gathering more details.