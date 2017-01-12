Authorities in Wake Forest are searching for the suspect involved in the shooting of a hotel employee early Thursday morning.The incident happened around 1:45 a.m. during a robbery at the Sleep Inn on Wake Union Church Road.When officers arrived at the scene, they found a man inside the hotel with a gunshot wound. He was taken to WakeMed with non-life-threatening injuries.An investigation remains ongoing. No other details about the incident have been released.Anyone with information about the shooting and robbery is asked to call the Wake Forest Police Department Tip Line at (919) 435-9610.