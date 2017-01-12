NEWS

Employee shot during Wake Forest hotel robbery, suspect sought

(Shutterstock file photo)

WAKE FOREST (WTVD) --
Authorities in Wake Forest are searching for the suspect involved in the shooting of a hotel employee early Thursday morning.

The incident happened around 1:45 a.m. during a robbery at the Sleep Inn on Wake Union Church Road.



When officers arrived at the scene, they found a man inside the hotel with a gunshot wound. He was taken to WakeMed with non-life-threatening injuries.

An investigation remains ongoing. No other details about the incident have been released.

Anyone with information about the shooting and robbery is asked to call the Wake Forest Police Department Tip Line at (919) 435-9610.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
newsarmed robberyshootingWake Forest
(Copyright ©2017 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Trump at Odds With Intel Chief on Substance of Discussion About Russia Report
6 Children Missing in Baltimore House Fire
Deputy's Dramatic Shootout Recorded by Dashcam
Police: Pedestrian killed on US-401 in Garner
More News
Top Stories
Police: Pedestrian killed on US-401 in Garner
Hearing today for man accused of slaying young Muslims
Wake, Durham announce school make-up days
Woman wants justice after stolen SUV found crashed
Texas dad says pre-K student molested his daughter
6 Children Missing in Baltimore House Fire
Must-see video: Cell phone gives fleeing suspect away
Show More
Durham Police respond to shooting on Trinity Avenue
US military: Nov. fight with Taliban killed 33 civilians
Senate GOP Clears Key Hurdle in 'Obamacare' Repeal
Record pay gap between college grads and everyone else
Police: Man accidentally shot himself getting out of car
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Your pics of the winter storm
PHOTOS: Governor's Inaugural Ball
PHOTOS: Area stores swamped ahead of winter storm
PHOTOS: Trooper involved in multi-vehicle crash
More Photos