Escaped prisoner caught in Fayetteville after chase, crash

Brandon Ponder, 18, led police on a chase that ended with this crash.

FAYETTEVILLE, North Carolina (WTVD) --
An escaped prisoner who led law enforcement officers on a chase on Cumberland Road at Ireland Drive has been taken into custody Tuesday

Brandon Ponder, 18, who was wanted on breaking and entering charges, broke free from Cumberland County Sheriff's Deputies earlier in the day and made a run for it.

Ponder's white truck hit an car, then hit an empty school bus. After the ensuing wrecks, Ponder was taken back into custody.

No one was seriously injured in the incident.
