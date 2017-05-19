NEWS

Experts detonate dynamite found in Nash County

Video courtesy Nash County Sheriff's Office

MIDDLESEX, North Carolina (WTVD) --
The Nash County Sheriff's Office says experts from Fort Bragg and NC State have destroyed a box of dynamite found Thursday morning.

A property owner found the explosives in an old tobacco building in the 6800 block of NC 231 South near Middlesex.

It was determined that the dynamite had begun to crystallize, which makes it unstable.

Deputies had to shut down NC 231 for a few hours because the building was so close to the road.

The dynamite was moved to an open field and detonated.



The explosives had probably been there since the 1930s as the property owner told deputies he recalled his grandfather using it to blow up tree stumps when he was a boy.

