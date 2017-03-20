  • BREAKING NEWS Watch Live: FBI Director James Comey testifying about Russian hacking
NEWS

Two drivers killed in wrong-way I-85 crash in Durham, children hospitalized

EMBED </>More News Videos

Family identifies driver killed in I-85 crash in Durham early Monday morning

DURHAM, North Carolina (WTVD) --
Durham police are piecing together a wrong-way crash that left two people dead, one critically hurt, and seven less-seriously injured early Monday morning.

It happened along Interstate 85 near exit 179 for Club Boulevard.

Authorities said around 12:15 a.m., a red Hyundai Sonata and a Ford Expedition with a Pennsylvania license plate collided in the northbound lanes of I-85.

Police said the woman driving the Hyundai was headed the wrong way. The woman - who was identified by friends and family as Aretha Chavis - was killed.



"She was my best friend, my sister, my rock, my everything," Chavis' friend Janet Roberts said.

Janet Roberts owns the Hyundai Sonata. Chavis was driving alone when the car collided with the Ford Expedition.

The driver of the SUV - 29-year-old Jerry Alamo of Central Falls, Rhode Island - was also killed. A passenger - 36-year-old Glenda Alamo - suffered critical injures.

The other passengers - three children (ages 4, 11 and 10) and four adults (ages 16, 21, 22 and 32) - were taken to the hospital for treatment.

WATCH: Raw video from the crash scene
EMBED More News Videos

Authorities in Durham are investigating a crash that killed two people on Interstate 85



Durham police told ABC11 that Alamo and Chavis were killed instantly

Police are trying to learn why Chavis got on the interstate in the wrong direction.
"They called me first. I was the only number that they knew," said Chavis's cousin Robbin Chavis Williams. "My cousins called me and said 'she's gone' and I said, 'no she's not.' But now she's gone and there's no better person in the world."

Northbound lanes of I-85 reopened just before 5:30 a.m. after being closed for several hours.

Related Topics:
newscrashwrong wayI-85traffic fatalitiesDurham
(Copyright ©2017 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Anti-Putin activist has antiseptic thrown in his face while campaigning
FBI head has 'no information' backing wiretap claims amid probe of possible links between Trump associates, Russians
Gorsuch called on to represent all Americans in confirmation hearing
Russia orders check of American media in the country in retaliation for US bill
More News
Top Stories
ACC proves it was overrated
No charges for officers involved in Durham shooting
No wiretap of Trump Tower, GOP intel committee says
Bicyclist killed in Raleigh collision
Stolen Tom Brady jerseys found by FBI
Missing Wake County teen's body found in woods
Firefighters battle western North Carolina wildfire
Show More
Family claims someone sprayed poison on boy's slide
Buildings to reopen after huge downtown Raleigh fire
Fire rips through Cumberland County home
Former teacher may have planned alleged abduction of teen: Police
South Carolina knocks out Duke to advance to Sweet 16
More News
Top Video
No charges for officers involved in Durham shooting
Fire rips through Cumberland County home
Family claims someone sprayed poison on boy's slide
Downtown Raleigh church saved from massive fire
More Video