Family identifies victims shot and killed in Wilson County
Tammy Pearce, Selby Outland, Shane Pearce, Nikki Privette (from left to right) (Family photos)

WILSON COUNTY (WTVD) --
A mother and her son along with their significant others were shot and killed in Wilson County Saturday afternoon.

It happened in the 2200 block of Banks Lane East, just east of Wilson.

The four victims were found by an elderly relative.

A family member identified the mother as Tammy Pearce along with her boyfriend, Selby Outland. The other two victims are Shane Pearce and his fiance, Nikki Privette.



People in the area are in shock over the Christmas Eve violence.

"It's crazy, and one of them we know. One of them does work for my momma's landlord. He was just working on her house the other day," one neighbor said.

Deputies are investigating but have not released a motive for the shooting. No word yet on a suspect.
