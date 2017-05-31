An 83-year-old Hoke County man has been missing for over a week, and his family is begging for help.The Hoke County Sheriff's Office said Domingo Rivera-Ramos walked away from his home on May 22.About a month ago, his daughter Auara Mays brought the Korean War veteran to live with her in Hoke County. She said her dad helped take care of the family garden and seemed happy.Even though Rivera-Ramos has dementia, family members say the 83-year-old is very strong-willed."This is a man who walks 16 miles, and he can do it on a daily basis," Mays said. "He mentioned the day before that he was going back from to Puerto Rico, so that could be a possibility."Mays said her dad needs medication and she's worried he could be lost in rural Hoke County.Rivera-Ramos was last seen wearing an Army cap with "Proud Army Dad" written on it. He was wearing blue jeans, a white button-down shirt, and a white t-shirt. He stands 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighs about 150 pounds.Anyone who may have seen Rivera-Ramos is asked to contact the Hoke County Sheriff's Office at (910) 875-2135.