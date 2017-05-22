CHARLOTTE, North Carolina --Authorities in Charlotte are searching for an Uber driver after his family says never came home from work Saturday night.
Charlotte-Mecklenburg police said 44-year-old Marlo Johnis Medina-Chevez last picked up a passenger at 9:45 p.m., according to WSOC.
A Charlotte-area #Uber driver has been reported missing.— DaShawn Brown (@DaShawnWSOC9) May 22, 2017
His family is asking for your help to find him. @wsoctv https://t.co/hOwuaZgZ6p pic.twitter.com/kjJTtNCQFU
His family says they have not heard from him since then. They reported him missing Sunday morning.
Medina-Chevez was driving a dark blue 2008 Nissan Pathfinder with North Carolina tags PDV-4382.
He is described as a Hispanic man, standing 5 feet 5 inches tall and 108 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes and was last seen wearing a gray short-sleeve shirt, jeans and sandals.
If anyone has information about Medina-Chevez please call 911 or CrimeStoppers at (704)334-1600.
