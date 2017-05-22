A Charlotte-area #Uber driver has been reported missing.



Authorities in Charlotte are searching for an Uber driver after his family says never came home from work Saturday night.Charlotte-Mecklenburg police said 44-year-old Marlo Johnis Medina-Chevez last picked up a passenger at 9:45 p.m., according toHis family says they have not heard from him since then. They reported him missing Sunday morning.Medina-Chevez was driving a dark blue 2008 Nissan Pathfinder with North Carolina tags PDV-4382.He is described as a Hispanic man, standing 5 feet 5 inches tall and 108 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes and was last seen wearing a gray short-sleeve shirt, jeans and sandals.If anyone has information about Medina-Chevez please call 911 or CrimeStoppers at (704)334-1600.