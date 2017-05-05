NEWS

Raleigh family wants recognition at graduation for teen who died

Rachel Rosoff

By
RALEIGH, North Carolina (WTVD) --
A petition is being circulated online to convince school leaders at William G. Enloe High School to recognize one of its students during graduation next month. That student is Rachel Rosoff.

The 17-year-old lost her life on September 3. She was a lifeguard at Heritage Point Pool. Authorities said she drowned after being shocked by an electrical equipment failure. The family is already fighting that with a lawsuit, but now they're in a new fight as they try to get their daughter included in what would have been her high school graduation.

"My mom came up with the idea of Rachel being recognized and then I wrote the petition," said Jordana Rosoff, Rachel's younger sister.

The family said the school told them graduation is a celebration and it might upset the students. A district spokesperson said while there is no official policy on the matter they do advise schools not to memorialize students at ceremonies. They said it's a guideline, recommended by the National Association of School Psychologists.

Based on guidelines developed by NASP, schools in Wake County do not memorialize students during ceremonies

"I think it's more of a sad thing that they can't recognize her," said Victoria Ward, Rachel's best friend who is part of the 2017 graduating class. "She should be there with us."

According to the Wake County Public School System site, gradation for Enloe is on June 14, so family and friends hope something will change between now and then.

