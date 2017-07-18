Farm worker advocates rally in Raleigh

Farm workers protesting SB 615 at the NC state capitol. #ABC11 pic.twitter.com/sYnFcri8sF — Gloria Rodriguez (@GloriaABC11) July 18, 2017

Advocates for North Carolina farm workers stood together outside the Old State Capitol Tuesday to speak out against a law they consider unfair.They wanted Governor Roy Cooper to veto a bill that prohibits the collection of union dues for workers and transferring that money to a union. Cooper signed that bill into law, and opponents say he turned down requests from labor, immigrant, and other social justice organizations to reject the bill.Now the opponents say they'll challenge the law in court.Farm workers, clergy, students, and people active in the labor movement gathered at 10 a.m. to protest SB 615.