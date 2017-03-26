Father, son dead after RV crashes in South Carolina

CHESTER COUNTY, South Carolina --A father and son are dead after their motorhome ran off I-77 in Chester County, South Carolina, WSOC reports.
The Chester County coroner has identified the pair as Christopher Gragg, 53, and his son Cody Gragg, 23.
Authorities said the crash happened Friday around 1 p.m. in the southbound lanes of I-77, near mile marker 68.
According to troopers, the 2003 Freightliner motorhome ran off the left side of the road before crashing down an embankment and catching on fire.
WSOC reports the accident shut down the highway for several hours.
Authorities said the father and son were on their way from Lenoir to race motorcycles in Georgia when a tire blew out, causing the crash.
That accident was the second fatal crash that Chester County troopers were investigating.
The other incident happened around 8 a.m. on Old Mill road, near I-77.
Troopers said the driver, who has not been identified, went off the side of the road, overcorrected, and drove down an embankment into trees.
