NEWS

Fayetteville 911 operator arrested on assault charge

Pamela Morrison (Fayetteville Police Department)

FAYETTEVILLE, North Carolina (WTVD) --
A Fayetteville 911 operator was on the wrong end of an emergency call Monday afternoon.

Pamela Morrison, 47, has been placed on administrative leave after another woman, Kristina Medina, called 911 to say Morrison assaulted her in a restaurant.

The incident happened about 1:20 p.m., Fayetteville Police said.

Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App

Medina told officers Morrison physically attacked her over a "mutual acquaintance" at the Barbeque Hut at 2965 Owen Drive, and then left.

Morrison has been employed with the Fayetteville 911 Communications Division since December 1997. She'll be on leave with pay while the FPD's Internal Affairs Unit investigates the incident.

Morrison was arrested and has been charged with simple assault.

She was processed at the Cumberland County Detention Center, where she received a $500 unsecured bond.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
newsassault911 callfayetteville newsfayetteville police departmentFayetteville
(Copyright ©2017 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
NC DMV will now produce 'REAL IDs'
Dallas paramedic in 'critical, but stable condition' after shooting, officials say
Trump administration relaxing Obama-era school lunch standards
ABC11 exclusive: Durham woman seeks brother's killer
More News
Top Stories
Bumpy evening ahead! Risk of severe weather today
Man charged in fatal hit-and-run returned to NC
2 NC students accused of showing nude photo of teacher
ABC11 exclusive: Durham woman seeks brother's killer
UNC-Chapel Hill student undergoing testing for mumps
At least 1 dead, 3 injured in stabbing on UT campus
I-Team: Child pornography on the rise in NC
Show More
NC DMV will now produce 'REAL IDs'
16-year-old accused of stabbing, throwing bleach at teen
The best day to buy gas is...
Dozens of activists gather for May Day rally in Raleigh
Police: Woman agreed to swap sex for chicken McNuggets
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: ABC11 First Alert Weather Education Day at Mudcats Five County Stadium
PHOTOS: Heavy rain causes flooding across the Triangle
PHOTOS: Walk to defeat ALS
PHOTOS: Raleigh March for Science
More Photos