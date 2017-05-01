Fayetteville 911 operator arrested on assault charge

A Fayetteville 911 operator was on the wrong end of an emergency call Monday afternoon.Pamela Morrison, 47, has been placed on administrative leave after another woman, Kristina Medina, called 911 to say Morrison assaulted her in a restaurant.The incident happened about 1:20 p.m., Fayetteville Police said.Medina told officers Morrison physically attacked her over a "mutual acquaintance" at the Barbeque Hut at 2965 Owen Drive, and then left.Morrison has been employed with the Fayetteville 911 Communications Division since December 1997. She'll be on leave with pay while the FPD's Internal Affairs Unit investigates the incident.Morrison was arrested and has been charged with simple assault.She was processed at the Cumberland County Detention Center, where she received a $500 unsecured bond.