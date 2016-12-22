  • BREAKING NEWS Watch Live: NC NAACP holds news conference after failure of HB2 repeal
Fayetteville store clerk shot, police search for suspect
Detectives are working to find the suspect who shot a store owner in Fayetteville (WTVD)

FAYETTEVILLE, North Carolina (WTVD) --
Police are searching for the suspect who shot a Fayetteville store owner in the leg early Thursday morning.

The shooting happened around 12:12 a.m. during a robbery at Kim's Tobacco Store at the corner of Sante Fe and Bonanza Drive.

Authorities told our crew on the scene the store owner is a 59-year-old man. As he was preparing to close the store for the evening, the suspect entered to store armed with a handgun.

The suspect pointed the gun at the victim and demanded money. The victim tried to shield himself, but the suspect shot him in the leg. He was taken to the hospital and is listed in fair condition.

Police said the suspect grabbed money from the store and fled from the scene.



The suspect was described as a black male, approximately 6'0 in height and was of a thin build. The suspect was described as wearing all black clothing with white shoes and some type of shirt covering his face.

Anyone with information regarding this robbery or the identity of the suspect is asked to contact Detective K. Hertrich with the Fayetteville Police Department at (910) 709-8063 or Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477). Crimestoppers information can also be submitted electronically, by visiting http://fay-nccrimestoppers.org and completing the anonymous online tip sheet or by text-a-tip on your mobile device by sending a message to 274637 (in the text box type "4Tip" followed by your message).

