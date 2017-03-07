NEWS

Fayetteville coach faces 105 additional child-sex charges after 8th victim comes forward

Rodney Scott (image courtesy Cumberland County Sheriff's Office)

FAYETTEVILLE, North Carolina (WTVD) --
An eighth victim has come forward, and former Fayetteville youth basketball coach Rodney Scott faces 105 additional charges, Fayetteville Police announced Tuesday.

FPD Detectives initiated an investigation based on the new information.

Scott now faces the following additional charges:

- 21 counts of Statutory Sexual Offense Against a Person Who is 13, 14, or 15 Years Old by a Defendant Who is at Least Six Years Older Than the Victim
- 21 counts of Sexual Activity by a Substitute Parent
- 21 counts of Child Abuse - Sexual Act
- 21 counts of Crime Against Nature
- 21 counts of Indecent Liberties with a Child

Scott received an additional bond of $3,675,000 for these latest charges.

Scott remains confined at the Cumberland County Detention Center, where his total bond is now $21.35 million.

Detectives with the FPD's Youth Services Unit continue to encourage anyone who believes they have been victimized by Rodney Scott to come forward. Additionally, anyone who knows someone they believed has been victimized by Rodney Scott is also encouraged to come forward and speak with detectives.

Anyone with any information regarding the investigation of Rodney Scott is asked to contact Detective D. Riggott with the Fayetteville Police Department at (910) 723-2878, or Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477).

Crimestoppers information can also be submitted online by completing the anonymous online tip sheet or by text-a-tip on your mobile device by sending a message to 274637 (in the text box type "4Tip" followed by your message).

