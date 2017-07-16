Fayetteville crash causes power outage

The Fayetteville Police Department responded to a crash Sunday morning on Glen Canyon Drive that knocked out power to nearby residents.Officers say that a 2003 Mitsubishi Eclipse struck a utility pole near the intersection of Long Branch Drive around 1 a.m. The car then struck a chain link fence causing the electricity to go out in portions of Foxfire neighborhood.Portions of Bonanza Drive, Yadkin Road, and Morganton Road were also without power.The crash closed Glen Canyon Drive and traffic was diverted. Police are encouraging motorists to use alternate routes until the roads reopen.The driver of the vehicle was transported to Cape Fear Valley Medical Center and is in critical condition; the name of the driver has not been released.Fayetteville officials encourage drivers traveling along these roadways to take caution as they approach intersections without electricity. The power company is currently on scene repairing the damage.The Fayetteville Police Department is conducting an investigation. Anyone with information regarding the crash is asked to contact officers with the Fayetteville Police Department's Traffic Unit at (910) 433-1885 or Crimestoppers at (910) 483-8477.