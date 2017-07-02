Fayetteville man arrested, charged in rape case

Detectives with the Fayetteville Police Department's Special Victims Unit have charged and arrested a suspect in connection with a rape that occurred on Saturday.Christian Jose Torres-Santiago, 25, was charged with second-degree forcible rape and second-degree forcible sex offense.According to police reports, the victim was an acquaintance of the suspect at the time of the offenses.He was arrested on Saturday and booked into the Cumberland County Detention Center on a $60,000 secured bond.Santiago later posted his bond and was released.