FAYETTEVILLE NEWS

Fayetteville man arrested, charged in rape case

Christian Jose Torres-Santiago, 25, was arrested Saturday (Credit: Fayetteville Police Department )

FAYETTEVILLE (WTVD) --
Detectives with the Fayetteville Police Department's Special Victims Unit have charged and arrested a suspect in connection with a rape that occurred on Saturday.

Christian Jose Torres-Santiago, 25, was charged with second-degree forcible rape and second-degree forcible sex offense.

Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App

According to police reports, the victim was an acquaintance of the suspect at the time of the offenses.

He was arrested on Saturday and booked into the Cumberland County Detention Center on a $60,000 secured bond.

Santiago later posted his bond and was released.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
newsrapecrimefayetteville newsfayetteville police departmentFayetteville
(Copyright ©2017 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
FAYETTEVILLE NEWS
Fayetteville police ID homicide victicm
Parents of baby who starved say another child on the way
Police find 'rare' meth lab at Fayetteville home
Sheriff: Video shows ex-soldier, boyfriend killing her dog
More fayetteville news
NEWS
Charlotte teacher arrested for sex acts with a student
'No one would perceive that as a threat,' adviser says of Trump's CNN tweet
Pennsylvania house explodes, killing 1 and injuring 3
Critics pounce on Trump following CNN wrestling tweet
More News
Top Stories
Missing RDU employee found alive
Charlotte teacher arrested for sex acts with a student
Naked man accused of robbing gas station, damaging cars
In mock video, Trump slams man with face covered by CNN logo
Suspect arrested, ID'd in Chester Co. road rage killing
Raleigh community unites to make neighborhood safer
Nevada becomes 5th state to legalize weed
Show More
800 Ibs of marijuana found hidden inside boat in Malibu
Wake County officials respond to potential gas leak
Pope removes German cardinal as sex abuse crisis catches up
Tanker crashes, spills milk into North Carolina creek
Woman survives 18 hours pinned under SUV in rainstorm
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Miss North Carolina Pageant
ROYAL FAMILY PHOTOS: Celebrating the queen's birthday
PHOTOS: The graduates of 2017
Diane Wilson completes Raleigh Half Ironman
More Photos