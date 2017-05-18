NEWS

Fayetteville man charged with rape, kidnapping, assault

Jonathan Lee Hair (Credit: Fayetteville Police Department)

FAYETTEVILLE, North Carolina (WTVD) --
A Fayetteville man has been arrested for raping a woman earlier this month, police said.

An arrest warrant was issued May 7 for Jonathan Lee Hair, 59, after a woman reported the attack. The victim said Hair was a previous acquaintance of hers.

Lee, of the 1000 block of Deep Creek Road, has been charged with first-degree forcible rape, first-degree kidnapping, communicating threats, assault on a female, and violation of a domestic violence order.

Deputies with the Cumberland County Sheriff's Office found Hair on Wednesday and took him in to custody. Hair was taken before a Magistrate at the Cumberland County Detention Center where he is currently being held without bond.

If anyone has information concerning the investigation or Jonathan Lee Hair, they are asked to contact Detective A. Caldwell or Sergeant D.W. West at (910) 433-1439. Information can also be submitted anonymously through Crimestoppers.

Crimestoppers can be contacted at (910) 483-TIPS (8477) or by visiting http://www.fay-nccrimestoppers.org/send_a_tip.aspx and completing the anonymous online tip sheet, or by text-a-tip on your mobile device by sending a message to 274637 (in the text box type "4Tip" followed by your message).

