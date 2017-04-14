NEWS

Fayetteville man charged with sex offense involving toddler

Timothy Wayne Hickson (Credit: Fayetteville Police Department)

FAYETTEVILLE, North Carolina (WTVD) --
Police said a Fayetteville man is accused of sexually abusing a 3-year-old on Christmas Day last year.

Timothy Wayne Hickson, 50, was arrested and charged with the sexual offense involving the toddler on Dec. 25, 2016.

Hickson, of the 1900 block of Murchison Road, has been charged with first-degree forcible sex offense. Police did not say how he knew the child.

Hickson turned himself in to detectives on Thursday and is currently being held in the Cumberland County Detention Center on a $250,000 secured bond.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
newssex offense
(Copyright ©2017 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Fugitive who mailed manifesto to Trump captured in Wisconsin
Man badly burned in Durham home explosion, fire
2 Georgia police officers fired after videos show man being punched, kicked
Large Verizon outage resolved for Chapel Hill customers
More News
Top Stories
Justice Department drops NC LGBT rights lawsuit
Marine fighting for freedom after mandatory gun sentence
Woman says passenger sexually harassed her during United flight
Daughter of NYPD officer killed in 9/11 attacks joins force
Video captures moment 'MOAB' hit ISIS cave network
Woman captures snake hanging out of car window
How thieves can get your tax refund before you do
Show More
Warm, dry holiday weekend!
Rare homicide rattles Pittsboro after woman found dead
Thieves steal loved one's ashes from NC family's car
Police: NC man charged with dismembering a 75-year-old
36 ISIS militants killed by 'mother of all bombs': Afghan officials
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Shooting at elementary school in San Bernardino, California
PHOTOS: Stockholm, Sweden 'terror' attack
PHOTOS: U.S. launches missiles against Syria
PHOTOS: Tar Heels return home after national championship win
More Photos