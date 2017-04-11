Fayetteville man faces multiple charges in rape case

A Fayetteville man has been arrested in connection with a rape investigation that occurred between July and August of 2016.Jamil Francis Turnbull, 33, of the 1100 block of Southwood Drive has been charged with four counts of second-degree rape, two counts of second-degree sex offense, three counts of assault by strangulation, assault with a deadly weapon, assault on a female and three counts of communicating threats.Turnbull was an acquaintance of the female victim at the time of the crime, Fayetteville Police said.Turnbull is being held in the Cumberland County Detention Center with no bond.