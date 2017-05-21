A man is in the hospital after being shot in the stomach Saturday afternoon, Fayetteville police said.Police said it happened at the Longview Apartments off of Ramsey Street.When officers arrived, they found the victim had been shot in the parking lot of the apartment complex. Police said he ran into the woods and hid until officers arrived.He was transported to Cape Fear Valley Medical Center in serious condition.Police are still searching for the suspect. They said he is a white man with a ponytail standing about 6 feet tall. He is said to be driving a white car with front end damage and he may be armed.Authorities are still investigating this incident and have not released the victim's name.Anyone with any information regarding the shooting is asked to call Detective B. Pleze with the Fayetteville Police Department at (910) 676-2596 or Crimestoppers at (910) 483-8477.