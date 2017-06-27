Fayetteville names Gina Hawkins as new police chief

The City of Fayetteville announced Tuesday that Gina Hawkins - currently chief deputy in Clayton County, Georgia - is its new police chief.She will begin her new job on Monday, August 14."Gina brings a wealth of different experiences to this job and I look forward to what she will be able to accomplish with all of the great officers and staff who we have in our police department," said Fayetteville City Manager Doug Hewett - who called the search for a new chief "one of the most difficult decisions I have been faced with since becoming the City Manager and one that I don't take lightly."Hewett also thanked Interim Police Chief Anthony Kelly for filling in."He has kept the Police Department moving forward during some challenging times and will continue to be an influential asset within the Police Department," said Hewett.Hawkins holds a bachelor of science in criminal justice from Georgia State University and a master of science in management from Johns Hopkins University."I am thrilled to serve as Fayetteville's new police chief and look forward to hitting the ground running very soon," Chief Hawkins said.