NEWS

Fayetteville parents arrested in January death of infant girl

Brianna Nelson, left, and Joshua Gonzalez (Fayetteville Police Department)

FAYETTEVILLE, North Carolina (WTVD) --
Fayetteville Police announced the arrests of a man and a woman in connection with the January death of an infant.

Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App

Brianna Nelson, 26 and Joshua Gonzalez, 25, identified as the parents of the 6-month-old girl, were arrested Wednesday and are being processed at the Cumberland County Detention Center.

On January 29, police responded to a report of an unresponsive child in the 900 block of Pedro Drive near the Bragg Boulevard corridor.

Nelson and Gonzalez told police at the time they found Solana Gonzalez unresponsive. Medical personnel pronounced Solana dead at the scene.

The child's body was sent to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner to determine a cause of death.

This past week, the medical examiner's office told police the baby died as a result of starvation and dehydration.

As a result, Nelson and Gonzalez have been charged with involuntary manslaughter.

Anyone with information concerning this investigation is asked to contact Detective W. Lee with the Fayetteville Police Department at (910) 973-3638 or Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477).

Crimestoppers information can also be submitted online by completing the anonymous online tip sheet or by text-a-tip on your mobile device by sending a message to 274637 (in the text box type "4Tip" followed by your message).
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
newsinfant deathsfayetteville police departmentfayetteville newsFayetteville
(Copyright ©2017 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Jurors' names in Bill Cosby trial will be released
Stabbing of officer at Michigan airport being investigated as act of terrorism
Democrats seek suspension of Jared Kushner's security clearance, pending Russia probe
Durham PD: Robber forced family to take him shopping at Target
Police: One person dead in Fayetteville house fire
More News
Top Stories
Durham manhunt underway after man tried to shoot at group of girls, police say
Mom shot, dies in 14-year-old son's arms
Airport evacuated after officer seen bleeding from neck
Police: NC school custodian arrested on crack charges
Latest track puts remains of Cindy over NC this weekend
Fayetteville police arrest suspect in homicide case
Navy Seal testifies about wound during Bergdahl search
Show More
Authorities: Cocaine seized from home used as day care
Police: One person dead in Fayetteville house fire
Teen killed in fall down elevator shaft at hospital
Woman hurt in Durham hit and run
Durham PD: Robber forced family to take him shopping at Target
More News
Photos
ROYAL FAMILY PHOTOS: Celebrating the queen's birthday
PHOTOS: The graduates of 2017
Diane Wilson completes Raleigh Half Ironman
PHOTOS: Sampson County storm damage
More Photos