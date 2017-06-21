Fayetteville parents arrested in January death of infant girl

Fayetteville Police announced the arrests of a man and a woman in connection with the January death of an infant.Brianna Nelson, 26 and Joshua Gonzalez, 25, identified as the parents of the 6-month-old girl, were arrested Wednesday and are being processed at the Cumberland County Detention Center.On January 29, police responded to a report of an unresponsive child in the 900 block of Pedro Drive near the Bragg Boulevard corridor.Nelson and Gonzalez told police at the time they found Solana Gonzalez unresponsive. Medical personnel pronounced Solana dead at the scene.The child's body was sent to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner to determine a cause of death.This past week, the medical examiner's office told police the baby died as a result of starvation and dehydration.As a result, Nelson and Gonzalez have been charged with involuntary manslaughter.Anyone with information concerning this investigation is asked to contact Detective W. Lee with the Fayetteville Police Department at (910) 973-3638 or Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477).Crimestoppers information can also beby completing the anonymous online tip sheet or by text-a-tip on your mobile device by sending a message to 274637 (in the text box type "4Tip" followed by your message).