Fayetteville police find decomposing body near apartment complex

A forensic team at the scene where the body was found. (Greg Barnes)

By
FAYETTEVILLE, North Carolina (WTVD) --
Fayetteville Police are investigating after a body was found in the wood line behind the Eastside Green Apartments near Cedar Creek Road on Friday afternoon.

A person on a path through a wooded area that connects the apartment complex to nearby businesses found the body, police said.

The body was in "an advanced state of decomposition," police said, and it will be sent to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner for identification and cause of death.

In the meantime, homicide detectives are investigating.

Anyone with any information regarding the death investigation is asked to contact Detective W. Lee with the Fayetteville Police Department at (910) 973-3638 or Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477).

Crimestoppers information can also be submitted online by completing the anonymous online tip sheet or by text-a-tip on your mobile device by sending a message to 274637 (in the text box type "4Tip" followed by your message).

