Fayetteville police investigate 2 weekend shootings

FAYETTEVILLE, North Carolina (WTVD) --
Fayetteville police are investigating two shootings that happened over the weekend.

On Sunday, around 3:20 a.m., officers with the Fayetteville Police Department went to a shooting in the 800 block of Bedrock Drive.

After searching, police found that the victim was hit by multiple gunshots while he was inside a home.

The victim, 27-year-old Reginald Franklin, was taken to Cape Fear Valley Medical Center in serious condition.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to contact Detective G. Watson with the Fayetteville Police Department at (910) 303-9554.

Around 3:40 a.m. Sunday, officers also went to Cape Fear Valley Medical Center after another person was shot.

Police found that the victim was leaving the Pool Palace, located at 3118 Bragg Blvd., when he was shot.

The victim, 40-year-old Larry Adams, took himself to the hospital where he was treated for his injuries.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective A. Freeborough with the Fayetteville Police Department at (910) 703-1301.

Detectives with FPD's Aggravated Assault Unit are investigating both of these shootings.

Tips can also be made by calling Crimestoppers at (910) 483-8477. Crimestoppers information can also be submitted online.

