Fayetteville police investigating homicide after decorated veteran found dead
Gerald "Jerry" Gillespie.

FAYETTEVILLE, North Carolina (WTVD) --
Fayetteville police are investigating a decorated United States Army veteran's death as a homicide after his body was found inside an apartment Wednesday.

Around 2 p.m., officers were called to an apartment in the 5 block of Briar Circle about a well-being check after family members said they had not heard from 86-year-old Gerald "Jerry" Gillespie.

Gillespie was later found dead inside his apartment.

His body has been sent to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner to determine a cause of death.

Detectives are asking anyone with information to come forward and contact Detective J. Littlejohn with the Fayetteville Police Department at (910) 818-3468, or Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477). Crimestoppers information can also be submitted electronically, by visiting http://fay-nccrimestoppers.org and completing the anonymous online tip sheet or by text-a-tip on your mobile device by sending a message to 274637 (in the text box type "4Tip" followed by your message.

