Fayetteville police seek suspect in sexual assault case

Matthew McLean (Fayetteville Police Department)

FAYETTEVILLE, North Carolina (WTVD) --
Fayetteville police are looking for a man wanted in connection with an attempted sexual assault that allegedly happened February 6 near B Street and Person Street.

Matthew McLean, 42, of the 300 block of Person Street has been charged with attempted second-degree forcible sex offense. McLean was an acquaintance of the victim, police said.

Detectives are encouraging family and friends of McLean to have him to turn himself in.

Anyone with information regarding the McLean's whereabouts is asked to contact Detective A. Caldwell with the Fayetteville Police Department at (910) 366-5853 or Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477).

Crimestoppers information can also be submitted online by completing the anonymous online tip sheet or by text-a-tip on your mobile device by sending a message to 274637 (in the text box type "4Tip" followed by your message).

