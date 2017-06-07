Fayetteville rehab clinic opens for military, veterans

Local military members and veterans now have a new state-of-the-art facility to turn to for help with physical, occupational, and speech therapy.The Fayetteville Rehabilitation Clinic, a joint venture between Womack Army Medical Center and the Fayetteville Veterans Affairs Medical Center, is located at 4101 Raeford Road.Staff have been seeing patients since last month, but an official ribbon cutting was held Wednesday morning."We've got the 'A' Team working here, and the patients are loving it," said Womack Supervisory Physical Therapist Ltc. Daniel Jayne.The new 10,000 square-foot outpatient clinic provides expanded and increased access to health care for VA and Department of Defense enrollees in the greater Fayetteville area.Once it is fully operational, staff expect as many as 62,000 visits per year."This clinic is an excellent example of how patients can benefit when we as the VA and DoD consolidate our efforts in support of service members, former service members, and their Families. It is truly a win-win with improved access, continuity and convenience," said Col. Lance Raney, commander, WAMC."We look forward to working together with the VA on this and other opportunities in the future."The joint initiative allows both agencies to work together to promote efficient and cost-effective resource sharing ideas. It will also increase access to care for patients and help improve the level and quality of service provided."One of the constant challenges we face is increasing access to care for a steadily growing patient population, so we're delighted to move forward with this joint venture with Womack AMC that increases capacity while also providing the added bonus of continuity of care for new and seasoned Veterans alike," said Fayetteville VA Medical Center Director Elizabeth Goolsby. "The Fayetteville Rehabilitation Clinic is another example of the great dividends our medical centers reap from working together to improve access to care, patient satisfaction and provide cost effective resource sharing."The facility will house eight physical therapists, three occupational therapists, one speech-language pathologist and 13 therapy assistants. It offers evidence-based rehabilitative care and services."There's a lot of hope, a lot of promise," said VA physical therapy assistant Michael Roush.