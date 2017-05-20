NEWS

FBI: 3 more gang members arrested; 7 still sought

CHARLOTTE, North Carolina --
Three more people have been taken into custody in connection with a five-state sweep that targeted members of the United Blood Nation gang, and seven more are still being sought.

The FBI said in a statement on Friday that two of the suspects were taken into custody Friday morning in Charlotte, while the third turned himself in to authorities in Columbia, South Carolina, on Thursday. Seven others remain at large.

Federal prosecutors announced on Thursday that 83 members of United Blood Nation had been indicted as part of a five-state crackdown on gang activity. The U.S. Department of Justice said more than 600 federal, state and local law enforcement officers carried out the arrest warrants in North Carolina, South Carolina, Virginia, Florida and New York.

