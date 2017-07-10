WASHINGTON --The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) is asking for the public's help locating a man who is being sought in connection with the homicide of a woman in Washington, D.C.
According to WSOC, Elliott Avery Starks, 34, is accused of brutally stabbing Antina Pratt, 40, to death on Nov. 8, 2016.
The Metropolitan Police Departments holds warrants for Starks arrest, who is charged with premeditated first-degree murder while armed.
The FBI believes that Starks may be in either Charlotte, NC; Columbia, OH; or Atlanta, GA.
He's described as a black man, 165 pounds, 5' 11", with brown eyes, a medium complexion, and black hair but is balding.
Starks should be considered armed and dangerous, the FBI said.
Anyone with information about Starks is asked to call the FBI at (202) 278-2000 or the Metropolitan Police Department at (202) 727-9009.
Anonymous information can be submitted to MPD's text tip line by text messaging 50411 or online at tips.fbi.gov.