Stephen Peters (LinkedIn)

FBI agents executed search warrants at two properties in Raleigh Wednesday.Agents were seen at the offices of a local financial advisory firm calledon E Hargett Street.They were also seen at the home of the business owner - Stephen Peters - in the 52-hundred block of Theys Rd which is known as Whispering Hope Stables.A spokesperson for the FBI said they were executing search warrants as part of an ongoing investigation but did not give any other details.