Field of honor a breathtaking Memorial Day reminder

It's a field of honor that celebrates the lives and courage of true American heroes.Each flag tells the story of service and sacrifice, and that is what we need to remember this three-day weekend.Fort Bragg soldier Kirk Windmueller wants his children to know that Memorial Day is not a day of summer celebration and retail sales, but about remembering."It helps me remember, what some of the guys we left behind, remember what they contributed, you know, what they sacrificed," Windmueller said.And here at this field of honor, in a walk among the flags, you hear the echoes of patriots and read the names of heroes, while the Stars and Stripes stand tall, saluting them.Tears are OK here."I was an officer when I served," said Paige Porchia, a veteran. "And there are so many good men and women that have paid the ultimate sacrifice."This is a parade field of American valor that takes your breath away."To think that so many people gave their life for this country, and this is just a small portion of that, so it is breathtaking," said Fayetteville resident Ashley Rose Malone.In a way, this is a weekend of love - a love worth dying for. It's a lesson for all American to reflect on this Memorial Day.The field of honor will remain in place until the end of June.