MEMORIAL DAY

Field of honor a breathtaking Memorial Day reminder

EMBED </>More Videos

The field of honor, where every flag has the name of a fallen veteran attached.

By
FORT BRAGG, North Carolina (WTVD) --
It's a field of honor that celebrates the lives and courage of true American heroes.

Each flag tells the story of service and sacrifice, and that is what we need to remember this three-day weekend.

Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App

Fort Bragg soldier Kirk Windmueller wants his children to know that Memorial Day is not a day of summer celebration and retail sales, but about remembering.

"It helps me remember, what some of the guys we left behind, remember what they contributed, you know, what they sacrificed," Windmueller said.

And here at this field of honor, in a walk among the flags, you hear the echoes of patriots and read the names of heroes, while the Stars and Stripes stand tall, saluting them.

Tears are OK here.

"I was an officer when I served," said Paige Porchia, a veteran. "And there are so many good men and women that have paid the ultimate sacrifice."

This is a parade field of American valor that takes your breath away.

"To think that so many people gave their life for this country, and this is just a small portion of that, so it is breathtaking," said Fayetteville resident Ashley Rose Malone.

In a way, this is a weekend of love - a love worth dying for. It's a lesson for all American to reflect on this Memorial Day.

The field of honor will remain in place until the end of June.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
newsmemorial daycumberland county newsfayetteville newsfort bragg newssoldiersamerican flagFort Bragg
(Copyright ©2017 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
MEMORIAL DAY
Your pool not open this weekend? This may be why
Memorial Day weekend by the numbers
Will, courage on display in the Triangle at Valor Games
Child plays trumpet to honor WWII veteran after Memorial Day parade is cancelled
More memorial day
NEWS
6 people implicated in rash of Wayne County break-ins
Raleigh townhouse fire displaces 19
Manchester police make 2 more arrests in connection with concert terror attack
3 stabbed, 1 killed at Portland transit station
More News
Top Stories
Nurses: Officials withheld women's abnormal test results
Your pool not open this weekend? This may be why
2 young children found dead in hot car in Texas
Raleigh townhouse fire displaces 19
6 people implicated in rash of Wayne County break-ins
Officials: Man pulled from water in Johnston Co has died
Durham Police seek help solving business armed robbery
Show More
Feds: Man tried to bite flight attendant, jumped from plane
Former Durham student deported after struggle to stay
2 charged in Raleigh triple shooting, murder
Cooper again sues GOP lawmakers over appointment powers
Community rallies around destroyed Autryville Fire Dept
More News
Top Video
Raleigh townhouse fire displaces 19
2 young children found dead in hot car in Texas
Your pool not open this weekend? This may be why
Nurses: Officials withheld women's abnormal test results
More Video