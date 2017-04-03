TIMBERLAKE, North Carolina (WTVD) --There's been a fiery head-on collision during a chase along U.S. Hwy 501 just south of Timberlake near the Person County-Durham County line.
Pictures from Chopper 11 HD showed a burned-out vehicle on its side in the median just south of the NC Hwy 57 (Hillsborough Road) junction.
There was another SUV with severe front-end damage.
Heading to scene of fiery crash just over PersonCo line. #ABC11 eyewitness just sent us this picture. pic.twitter.com/a1FTbrzYn7— Elaina Athans (@AthansABC11) April 3, 2017
Emergency workers had put up a blue tarp around the burned out vehicle, which usually means someone has died.
Person County sheriff's deputies were chasing a stolen car with a wanted person inside when the crash happened. Witnesses said the car was driving erratically before the collision in the northbound lanes.
The southbound lanes are closed while investigators work the scene.
