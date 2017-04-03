NEWS

Fiery head-on collision during chase near Person-Durham County line

It happened in Person County near the Durham County line.

TIMBERLAKE, North Carolina (WTVD) --
There's been a fiery head-on collision during a chase along U.S. Hwy 501 just south of Timberlake near the Person County-Durham County line.

Pictures from Chopper 11 HD showed a burned-out vehicle on its side in the median just south of the NC Hwy 57 (Hillsborough Road) junction.

There was another SUV with severe front-end damage.



Emergency workers had put up a blue tarp around the burned out vehicle, which usually means someone has died.

Person County sheriff's deputies were chasing a stolen car with a wanted person inside when the crash happened. Witnesses said the car was driving erratically before the collision in the northbound lanes.

It happened near the border of Person and Durham counties.



The southbound lanes are closed while investigators work the scene.


