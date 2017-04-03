Heading to scene of fiery crash just over PersonCo line. #ABC11 eyewitness just sent us this picture. pic.twitter.com/a1FTbrzYn7 — Elaina Athans (@AthansABC11) April 3, 2017

There's been a fiery head-on collision during a chase along U.S. Hwy 501 just south of Timberlake near the Person County-Durham County line.Pictures from Chopper 11 HD showed a burned-out vehicle on its side in the median just south of the NC Hwy 57 (Hillsborough Road) junction.There was another SUV with severe front-end damage.Emergency workers had put up a blue tarp around the burned out vehicle, which usually means someone has died.Person County sheriff's deputies were chasing a stolen car with a wanted person inside when the crash happened. Witnesses said the car was driving erratically before the collision in the northbound lanes.The southbound lanes are closed while investigators work the scene.