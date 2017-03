A two-alarm fire broke out early Saturday morning at the North Hills at Town Center apartment complex in Raleigh.The Raleigh Fire Department got the call around 5:15 a.m. When firefighters arrived, they discovered flames had engulfed the complex's clubhouse and four other apartments.Crews were able to extinguish the fire by 6:45 a.m. There were no injuries reported.The fire displaced 10 people. The cause is now under investigation.