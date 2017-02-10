Fire burns at Durham warehouse, equipment damaged

Fire crews were called to a warehouse in Durham early Friday morning after flames were spotted off North Duke Street, just north of Interstate 85.Around 4:45 a.m., numerous fire engines were called about smoke and flames pouring out of a metal commercial building in the 5000 block of Denfield Street at Communication Drive.Crews battled the blaze as it engulfed the front of the building and several nearby pieces of heavy construction equipment.The fire was under control in about 10 minutes, but the building and equipment were destroyed. Authorities said the building appeared to be a heavy equipment repair shop.Another business that was about four feet from the burning structure was not damaged. There were no injuries and the cause of the fire is under investigation.