Fire damages Garner home

A home in Garner was severely damaged in a fire on Lane of Sir Kay Tuesday morning.Garner Fire Battalion Chief Jason Deitch said nobody was home when the blaze was reported around 6:30 a.m. and said nobody was injured.Battalion Chief Deitch said most of the damage was in the back of the home.The cause of the fire has not been determined yet, according to authorities.