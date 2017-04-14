Fire destroys 3 boats at Kerr Lake marina

"One of them pretty much lost all he had inside his boat & what he didn't have in his truck was in his boat..."- Bill Moore, boat owner pic.twitter.com/FAgQ0xRx7Y — AngelicaAlvarezABC11 (@AlvarezABC11) April 14, 2017

This is Buddy Boy, he was rescued by another boater at the Satterwhite Point Marina fire #ABC11 https://t.co/ThebACzQW6 pic.twitter.com/3Yuam22DtS — AngelicaAlvarezABC11 (@AlvarezABC11) April 14, 2017

The dock is blackened. Three boats were lost. One man lost everything in this fire.It happened Thursday night at the Satterwhite Point Marina. The Kerr Lake superintendent told ABC11 that the fire started on a boat.The marina owner said there was some type of explosion, and the fire spread to two other boats.Boat owners are picking up the pieces."They are not feeling well at all today," said Bill Moore, a boat owner. "One of them pretty much lost all he had inside his boat, and what he didn't have in his truck was in his boat. So he is pretty much in bad shape now."The other one lost his, but it wasn't his primary home," Moore added.It's not yet known what started the fire, but the boats out here all have propane tanks.No one was hurt, but a dog was rescued from the dock.The dog belonged to a man who was on his houseboat when the fire started.They got out safely, but their boat was lost.The fire remains under investigation.