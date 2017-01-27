Fire destroys Cumberland County business

STEDMAN, North Carolina (WTVD) --A fire destroyed a Cumberland County business Friday and also took away a family's income.
The fire broke out at Adam Norris Automotive at 2050 Page Road in Stedman. The intense flames came dangerously close to a nearby home with a mother and child inside, but luckily, a volunteer firefighter who happened to be driving past the home alerted the family inside of the threat.
Seven crews - including one station from Sampson County - responded. It took only minutes for firefighters to put out the blaze.
Adam Norris is known to the community as the neighborhood mechanic. The former commercial truck driver suffers from a medical condition that causes seizures. Unable to drive, Norris devoted his love for cars and trucks into his new profession as a mechanic. His wife said Friday that they're thankful for their lives but they would have rather lost the house.
"The house, yea we live in it, but that right there was his livelihood. Since he had his seizures the only thing that he's been able to do was the little mechanic work that he could do. And that's what's been getting us by for the year and a half that he couldn't work. And now, he has no tools to work with, nothing", said Jennifer Murdock.
The family doesn't need money or clothing. However; they're asking for the community's support to put tools back in Adam's hands. Drop off gift cards from any neighborhood hardware store to Brock Upholstery on Page Road in Stedman.
Report a Typo