NEWS

Fire destroys Granville County home, 5 people injured

EMBED </>More News Videos

Raw video of firefighters putting out a Granville County house fire (ABC11's Ian Slack)

GRANVILLE COUNTY --
Two adults and three children were injured Friday morning when flames ripped through a Granville County home.

Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App

Around 5:30 a.m., firefighters from four departments responded to the blaze in the 1500 block of Tally Ho Road in Stem.



Assistant Fire Marshall Donnie Boyd tells ABC11 that five people - a grandmother, mother, two girls, and a boy - were injured. All five were taken to UNC Hospitals in Chapel Hill after suffering smoke inhalation.

Officials also said the mother had a small burn on her forearm, while the boy had a small burn on his hand.

Granville County home destroyed Friday morning as flames ripped through the Tally Ho Road house.



The two-story home was almost completely burned to the ground.

Boyd said the majority of the fire damage originated on the left side of the home, possibly in the living room area. The house appears to be a total loss.

It is unclear what sparked the blaze.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
newshouse fireStem
Load Comments
NEWS
Fire burns at Durham warehouse, equipment damaged
A Timeline of Trump's Immigration Executive Order and Legal Challenges
Trump Calls Ruling Blocking Executive Order a 'Political Decision'
President Trump Phones Iraqi PM About Travel Ban
More News
Top Stories
Wake County school bus has 'terrifying' brush with train
Bill to end concealed-carry permits gains steam
Duke beats UNC, 86-78, in another Tobacco Road thriller
Fire burns at Durham warehouse, equipment damaged
Partisan struggle with Gov. Cooper back in court
Four arrested explosives seized in French raid
Cool Friday, but warm this weekend!
Show More
Widow questions why fired officer hired as deputy
OWASA hears from concerned customers after water crisis
Durham residents frustrated by abandoned chickens
Federal court upholds travel ban; Trump vows to fight on
Animal shelter owner charged with child pornography
More News
Top Video
Wish granted! Cancer patient attends Duke vs. UNC game
Fire burns at Durham warehouse, equipment damaged
OWASA hears from concerned customers after water crisis
Wake County school bus has 'terrifying' brush with train
More Video