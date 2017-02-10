Fire destroys Granville County home, 5 people injured

Granville County home destroyed Friday morning as flames ripped through the Tally Ho Road house.

Two adults and three children were injured Friday morning when flames ripped through a Granville County home.Around 5:30 a.m., firefighters from four departments responded to the blaze in the 1500 block of Tally Ho Road in Stem.Assistant Fire Marshall Donnie Boyd tells ABC11 that five people - a grandmother, mother, two girls, and a boy - were injured. All five were taken to UNC Hospitals in Chapel Hill after suffering smoke inhalation.Officials also said the mother had a small burn on her forearm, while the boy had a small burn on his hand.The two-story home was almost completely burned to the ground.Boyd said the majority of the fire damage originated on the left side of the home, possibly in the living room area. The house appears to be a total loss.It is unclear what sparked the blaze.