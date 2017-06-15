Fire destroys Raleigh townhome

RALEIGH, North Carolina (WTVD) --A two-alarm fire completely destroyed a two-story Raleigh townhouse Thursday morning.
Firefighters battled the flames just after 11 a.m. on Parkville Drive, off Hoyle Drive near Millbrook Road.
Images from Chopper 11 HD showed the end-unit home completely gutted after flames were seen shooting from the roof minutes earlier.
No one was injured, but authorities told ABC11 they're worried that firefighters could suffer from heat exhaustion.
MORE: @raleighpolice confirms 2 story end unit destroyed; no injuries. Concern for firefighters w/heat exhaustion.@ABC11_WTVD @NDMS__Raleigh pic.twitter.com/IG7T8sPbSC— Jonah Kaplan (@KaplanABC11) June 15, 2017
It is unclear what caused the blaze.