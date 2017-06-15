NEWS

Fire destroys Raleigh townhome

A two-alarm fire completely destroyed a two-story Raleigh townhouse Thursday morning. (WTVD)

RALEIGH, North Carolina (WTVD) --
A two-alarm fire completely destroyed a two-story Raleigh townhouse Thursday morning.

Firefighters battled the flames just after 11 a.m. on Parkville Drive, off Hoyle Drive near Millbrook Road.

Images from Chopper 11 HD showed the end-unit home completely gutted after flames were seen shooting from the roof minutes earlier.


No one was injured, but authorities told ABC11 they're worried that firefighters could suffer from heat exhaustion.



It is unclear what caused the blaze.

