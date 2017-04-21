Fire rips through Durham house

Firefighters battled an early morning fire in Durham Friday.The flames broke out just after 5 a.m. at a house in the 700 block of Ardmore Drive.An ABC11 crew at the scene says there were no hydrants in the area, so firefighters had to bring in pumper trucks to keep the flames from spreading into the woods.It did not appear anyone lived in the home, but firefighters did evacuate nearby houses as a precaution.The house was destroyed. It is unclear what caused the blaze.